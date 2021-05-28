Nigeria: Covid-19 - Again, Nigeria Declares 132 Travellers 'Wanted' for Allegedly Violating Protocols

This newspaper had earlier reported the declaration of 90 travellers as health hazards for allegedly committing the same offence.
The Nigerian government has again publicly declared a total of 132 travellers as "persons of interest," for allegedly violating new protocols put in place to halt the spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease in the country.
A statement issued on Thursday night by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 and signed by its chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the listed individuals who recently visited or arrived from India, Brazil and Turkey, are potential health hazards to the society.
This newspaper had earlier reported the declaration of 90 travellers as health hazards for allegedly committing the same offence. The list had then comprised both Nigerians and Indians.
The PSC has, therefore, sought the whereabouts of the violators on the latest list, and asked them to urgently present themselves for appropriate evaluations.
The statement added that the alleged violators evaded the mandatory seven-day quarantine at port health facilities before they are allowed to move about in the country.
According to the statement, these persons who arrived in the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, "have been declared Persons of Interest (POI) on account of posing considerable danger to overall public health and violation of Nigeria's COVID19 travel protocol by evading the mandatory 7-day quarantine for persons arriving from restricted countries."
The government has, therefore, said those on the new list "constitute an immediate health hazard to the society."
"They must therefore transport themselves safely, to the nearest state public health departments within 48hrs of this notice for immediate evaluation and call the Port Health Services, Federal Ministry of Health on 08036134672 or 08032461990 for further directions," the statement added.
The statement added that the concerned violators shall face regulatory sanctions including but not limited to, "disabling their travel passports for a period not less than one year; cancellation of visas or permits of foreigners that have abused our hospitality; and prosecution under the 2021 Health Protection Regulations."
The list of violators as provided by the government is reproduced below:
1. Ucheoha, Bethel Amaechila
2. Alhaji Ali, Ibrahim
3. Mashasha, Binta Danlami
4. Ibrahim, Umar
5. Kumshe, Hamza Modu
6. Chiroma, Hafsat Maina
7. Ibrahim, Hadiza Maina
8. Salihu, Maryam
9. Halliru, Aisha
10. Adamu, Adamu
11. Ayeni, Babajide
12. Salih Bayero, Sadiq
13. Bayero, Zaharaddeen
14. Ibrahim, Isah Saidu
15. Abdullahi, Maimuna
16. Abdullahi, Kabiru Yola
17. Abande, Aisha Bundi
18. Muhammed, Musa Suleiman
19. Almustapha, Faruku
20. Abande, Bundi Goni
21. Zangina, Surajo Rabiu
22. Akenuwa Isabella
23. Ndudim Daniel Sunday
24. Abubakar Daniya, Rashida
25. Suleh, Amina Adam Ali
26. Ya'u, Yusuf
27. Abdulkarim, Abdullahi
28. Ibrahim, Shuaibu
29. Turaki, Umar Saleh
30. Bello, Aisha Barau
31. Bundi, Saidu Jibrin
32. Bako, Iman Sani
33. Aliyu Kaita, Maimuna
34. Ibrahim, Hamisu Nasidi
35. Hamza, Zainab
36. Bako, Amir Sani
37. Abdulmumini, Kabir
38. Salis, Safiyya
39. Usman, Adamu Musa
40. Kaita, Aisha Aliyu
41. Abdullahi, Hajara Yunusa
42. Yusuf, Ahmad Abdullahi
43. Bello, Salamatu Hamza
44. Haliru, Sani
45. Halliru, Faisal Sani
46. Geidam, Umar Mohammed
47. Garba, Ibrahim
48. Idris, Bilikisu Abdullahi
49. Abdullahi, Ahmed
50. Goni, Abdulaziz Muhammad Musa
51. Abubakar, Zulaihat
52. Mohammed, Ramatu
53. Suleiman, Hafsat
54. Asia, Charity
55. Adamu, Adamu Usman
56. Danladi Sarkin Turke, Hadiza Tani
57. Adeyemi, Opeyemi Nafisat
58. Salisu, Mansur Rabiu
59. Olatunji, Bunmi Lovet
60. Ibrahim, Amina
61. Yahaya, Falalu
62. Bunu, Hassan
63. Bello, Aminatu Danladi
64. Ngamdu, Yagana Lawan
65. Yahaya, Aishatu
66. Ibrahim Hamisu Chidari
67. Aminatu Aliyu Muhammadu
68. Umar Abdullahi Usman
69. Nasiru Idris
70. Alhassan Sauce Amina
71. Usman Umar Abdurrahman
72. Suleiman Murtala
73. Muhammad Imam Malik Muhammad
74. Salisu Haruna
75. Mohammed Hadiza
76. Tijjani Aisha Mallam
77. Mohammed Tijjani
78. Magayaki Nafisa Kabir
79. Dasa'a Mal'lam Mamman
80. Ibrahim Goni Fura
81. Gubio Baba Kyari
82. Muhammad Aliyu
83. Zarami Ali
84. Muhammad Muktar
85. Usman Auwalu Suleiman
86. Abdullahi Bello Umar
87. Abubakar Sa'ad Sa'ad
88. Ovuarume Bernard Ufoma
89. Nasir Halima Madibbo
90. Salisu Abubakar Adamu
91. Muhammad Hadiza Turaki
92. Modibbo Nasiru Mohammad
93. Ado Nama Firdausi
94. Tuhamiy Shuaibu Jibril
95. Rufai Mahadi
96. Kunji Umar Ahmed
97. Alhassan Abdulahi
98. Garba Kamba Kasimu
99. Balla Maimuna
100. Mohammed Hadiza
101. Malagos Halnisu Garba
102. Yusuf Bilikisu
103. Ahassan Abdullahi
104. Abdullahi Bello Umar
105. Lawan Ahmed
106. Bunu Alhaji Babagoni
107. Bello Isa
108. Ibrahim Khamisu Ibrahim
109. Amina Abdullahi Abubakar
110. Habibu Aminu
111. Mohammed Ahmed
112. Abdullahi Muhammed Khalifa
113 Wakama Alhaji Hajara
114. Tukur Hauwa Hassan
115. Faisal Musa Muhammad Sani
116. Yusuf Shuaibu Hamza
117. Bashir Adam
118. Aliyu Zainab
119. Crocton Essie Martha
120. Ibrahim Yusuf Buratai
121. Sani Safire Hamisu
122. Tijjani Isa Kids
123. Idris Abdullahi Kabiri
124. Balesah Fatima Hussaini
125. Balesah Aisha Hussaini
126. Basiru Tsambe Sani
127. Abdullahi Umar
128. Kassim Abba Abakar
129. Muhammad Adam Aminu
130. Aire Jude
131. Ameenat Suleiman Barau
132. Sulaiman Barau