Nigeria: Covid-19 - Again, Nigeria Declares 132 Travellers 'Wanted' for Allegedly Violating Protocols

This newspaper had earlier reported the declaration of 90 travellers as health hazards for allegedly committing the same offence.

The Nigerian government has again publicly declared a total of 132 travellers as "persons of interest," for allegedly violating new protocols put in place to halt the spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease in the country.

A statement issued on Thursday night by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 and signed by its chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the listed individuals who recently visited or arrived from India, Brazil and Turkey, are potential health hazards to the society.

This newspaper had earlier reported the declaration of 90 travellers as health hazards for allegedly committing the same offence. The list had then comprised both Nigerians and Indians.

The PSC has, therefore, sought the whereabouts of the violators on the latest list, and asked them to urgently present themselves for appropriate evaluations.

The statement added that the alleged violators evaded the mandatory seven-day quarantine at port health facilities before they are allowed to move about in the country.

According to the statement, these persons who arrived in the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, "have been declared Persons of Interest (POI) on account of posing considerable danger to overall public health and violation of Nigeria's COVID19 travel protocol by evading the mandatory 7-day quarantine for persons arriving from restricted countries."

The government has, therefore, said those on the new list "constitute an immediate health hazard to the society."

"They must therefore transport themselves safely, to the nearest state public health departments within 48hrs of this notice for immediate evaluation and call the Port Health Services, Federal Ministry of Health on 08036134672 or 08032461990 for further directions," the statement added.

The statement added that the concerned violators shall face regulatory sanctions including but not limited to, "disabling their travel passports for a period not less than one year; cancellation of visas or permits of foreigners that have abused our hospitality; and prosecution under the 2021 Health Protection Regulations."

The list of violators as provided by the government is reproduced below:

1. Ucheoha, Bethel Amaechila

2. Alhaji Ali, Ibrahim

3. Mashasha, Binta Danlami

4. Ibrahim, Umar

5. Kumshe, Hamza Modu

6. Chiroma, Hafsat Maina

7. Ibrahim, Hadiza Maina

8. Salihu, Maryam

9. Halliru, Aisha

10. Adamu, Adamu

11. Ayeni, Babajide

12. Salih Bayero, Sadiq

13. Bayero, Zaharaddeen

14. Ibrahim, Isah Saidu

15. Abdullahi, Maimuna

16. Abdullahi, Kabiru Yola

17. Abande, Aisha Bundi

18. Muhammed, Musa Suleiman

19. Almustapha, Faruku

20. Abande, Bundi Goni

21. Zangina, Surajo Rabiu

22. Akenuwa Isabella

23. Ndudim Daniel Sunday

24. Abubakar Daniya, Rashida

25. Suleh, Amina Adam Ali

26. Ya'u, Yusuf

27. Abdulkarim, Abdullahi

28. Ibrahim, Shuaibu

29. Turaki, Umar Saleh

30. Bello, Aisha Barau

31. Bundi, Saidu Jibrin

32. Bako, Iman Sani

33. Aliyu Kaita, Maimuna

34. Ibrahim, Hamisu Nasidi

35. Hamza, Zainab

36. Bako, Amir Sani

37. Abdulmumini, Kabir

38. Salis, Safiyya

39. Usman, Adamu Musa

40. Kaita, Aisha Aliyu

41. Abdullahi, Hajara Yunusa

42. Yusuf, Ahmad Abdullahi

43. Bello, Salamatu Hamza

44. Haliru, Sani

45. Halliru, Faisal Sani

46. Geidam, Umar Mohammed

47. Garba, Ibrahim

48. Idris, Bilikisu Abdullahi

49. Abdullahi, Ahmed

50. Goni, Abdulaziz Muhammad Musa

51. Abubakar, Zulaihat

52. Mohammed, Ramatu

53. Suleiman, Hafsat

54. Asia, Charity

55. Adamu, Adamu Usman

56. Danladi Sarkin Turke, Hadiza Tani

57. Adeyemi, Opeyemi Nafisat

58. Salisu, Mansur Rabiu

59. Olatunji, Bunmi Lovet

60. Ibrahim, Amina

61. Yahaya, Falalu

62. Bunu, Hassan

63. Bello, Aminatu Danladi

64. Ngamdu, Yagana Lawan

65. Yahaya, Aishatu

66. Ibrahim Hamisu Chidari

67. Aminatu Aliyu Muhammadu

68. Umar Abdullahi Usman

69. Nasiru Idris

70. Alhassan Sauce Amina

71. Usman Umar Abdurrahman

72. Suleiman Murtala

73. Muhammad Imam Malik Muhammad

74. Salisu Haruna

75. Mohammed Hadiza

76. Tijjani Aisha Mallam

77. Mohammed Tijjani

78. Magayaki Nafisa Kabir

79. Dasa'a Mal'lam Mamman

80. Ibrahim Goni Fura

81. Gubio Baba Kyari

82. Muhammad Aliyu

83. Zarami Ali

84. Muhammad Muktar

85. Usman Auwalu Suleiman

86. Abdullahi Bello Umar

87. Abubakar Sa'ad Sa'ad

88. Ovuarume Bernard Ufoma

89. Nasir Halima Madibbo

90. Salisu Abubakar Adamu

91. Muhammad Hadiza Turaki

92. Modibbo Nasiru Mohammad

93. Ado Nama Firdausi

94. Tuhamiy Shuaibu Jibril

95. Rufai Mahadi

96. Kunji Umar Ahmed

97. Alhassan Abdulahi

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

98. Garba Kamba Kasimu

99. Balla Maimuna

100. Mohammed Hadiza

101. Malagos Halnisu Garba

102. Yusuf Bilikisu

103. Ahassan Abdullahi

104. Abdullahi Bello Umar

105. Lawan Ahmed

106. Bunu Alhaji Babagoni

107. Bello Isa

108. Ibrahim Khamisu Ibrahim

109. Amina Abdullahi Abubakar

110. Habibu Aminu

111. Mohammed Ahmed

112. Abdullahi Muhammed Khalifa

113 Wakama Alhaji Hajara

114. Tukur Hauwa Hassan

115. Faisal Musa Muhammad Sani

116. Yusuf Shuaibu Hamza

117. Bashir Adam

118. Aliyu Zainab

119. Crocton Essie Martha

120. Ibrahim Yusuf Buratai

121. Sani Safire Hamisu

122. Tijjani Isa Kids

123. Idris Abdullahi Kabiri

124. Balesah Fatima Hussaini

125. Balesah Aisha Hussaini

126. Basiru Tsambe Sani

127. Abdullahi Umar

128. Kassim Abba Abakar

129. Muhammad Adam Aminu

130. Aire Jude

131. Ameenat Suleiman Barau

132. Sulaiman Barau