Southern Africa: SADC - Virtual Meeting for Ministers Responsible for Disaster Risk Management

press release

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Ministerial Meeting responsible for Disaster Risk Management was held, yesterday 26 May 2021, through video-conferencing in Maputo, Mozambique.

Among the participants were the Executive Secretary of the SADC, Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax; the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Mr. Themba Nhlanganiso Masuku; Ministers, and delegates from SADC Member States.

The main objectives of the meeting are to review progress on the implementation of the decisions of the SADC Council of Ministers and to consider progress in development of the SADC Disaster Preparedness and Response Mechanism.

Ministers will also review progress on the implementation of the SADC Disaster Preparedness and Response Strategy and Fund 2016-2030 as well as the implementation of other programmes and interventions aimed at reducing disaster risks and enhance resilience.

In her opening remarks, the Chairperson of the SADC Ministerial Committee responsible for Disaster Risk Management, Mrs Lusia Celma Meque, recalled that the meeting is a follow up of the meeting held on 21st February 2020, in Zanzibar, the United Republic of Tanzania.

She expressed confidence that the Ministerial meeting will provide guidance to the Secretariat to ensure effective coordination of Disaster Risk Management in view of the unprecedented number of disasters facing the region, including droughts, cyclones and floods that have led to the loss of lives, livelihoods, damage to property and destruction of infrastructure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Governance Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The region, she pointed out, has experienced a fair share of disasters that have had impacts on the majority of SADC Member States. This, she underlined, calls for the need to put in place necessary capacities and resources to protect the communities from these recurrent disasters.

Mrs Meque further highlighted that a number of regional instruments have been developed with the support of Member States adding that these instruments will go a long way in helping the region coordinate efforts towards disaster risk management. She thus, made an appeal to Member States to implement the provisions provided in these instruments and support their roll out to ensure effective disaster risk management in the region.

The Chairperson urged Member States to continue to implement measures to mitigate environmental degradation and enhance resilience of the region's communities. She expressed her gratitude to regional and international partners for the untiring efforts to support national endeavours in dealing with the impacts of these disasters as well as the Member States for their support and participation.