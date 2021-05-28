Southern Africa: SADC - Virtual Meeting for Ministers Responsible for Disaster Risk Management

27 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Ministerial Meeting responsible for Disaster Risk Management was held, yesterday 26 May 2021, through video-conferencing in Maputo, Mozambique.

Among the participants were the Executive Secretary of the SADC, Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax; the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Mr. Themba Nhlanganiso Masuku; Ministers, and delegates from SADC Member States.

The main objectives of the meeting are to review progress on the implementation of the decisions of the SADC Council of Ministers and to consider progress in development of the SADC Disaster Preparedness and Response Mechanism.

Ministers will also review progress on the implementation of the SADC Disaster Preparedness and Response Strategy and Fund 2016-2030 as well as the implementation of other programmes and interventions aimed at reducing disaster risks and enhance resilience.

In her opening remarks, the Chairperson of the SADC Ministerial Committee responsible for Disaster Risk Management, Mrs Lusia Celma Meque, recalled that the meeting is a follow up of the meeting held on 21st February 2020, in Zanzibar, the United Republic of Tanzania.

She expressed confidence that the Ministerial meeting will provide guidance to the Secretariat to ensure effective coordination of Disaster Risk Management in view of the unprecedented number of disasters facing the region, including droughts, cyclones and floods that have led to the loss of lives, livelihoods, damage to property and destruction of infrastructure.

The region, she pointed out, has experienced a fair share of disasters that have had impacts on the majority of SADC Member States. This, she underlined, calls for the need to put in place necessary capacities and resources to protect the communities from these recurrent disasters.

Mrs Meque further highlighted that a number of regional instruments have been developed with the support of Member States adding that these instruments will go a long way in helping the region coordinate efforts towards disaster risk management. She thus, made an appeal to Member States to implement the provisions provided in these instruments and support their roll out to ensure effective disaster risk management in the region.

The Chairperson urged Member States to continue to implement measures to mitigate environmental degradation and enhance resilience of the region's communities. She expressed her gratitude to regional and international partners for the untiring efforts to support national endeavours in dealing with the impacts of these disasters as well as the Member States for their support and participation.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.