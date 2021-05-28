Namibia: First Couple Showing Mild Covid-19 Symptoms

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob and first lady Monica Geingos have mild Covid-19 symptoms, State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari said this evening.

This comes after the couple tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

"We can't tell about where they contracted Covid-19. It is a fluid virus," Hengari said.

The first couple is yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Following the positive coronavirus test results of the president and first lady, the Presidency has taken the necessary precautions to test people in close proximity to the couple, Hengari said.

"All the Covid-19 protocols have been activated," he added.

Hengari also stated earlier on Thursday that the president and first lady are self-isolating at their residence after their positive test results.