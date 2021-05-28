Egypt: Sisi Stresses Egypt's Keeness On Supporting Development Efforts in Djibouti

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi reiterated Egypt's keenness on enhancing support directed to development efforts in Djibouti, in light of wide prospects for promoting economic cooperation and upping the volume of trade between the two countries.

In statements Thursday 27/5/2021, Presidential Spokesman Bassem Radi said that President Sisi held bilateral talks with Djibouti President Omar Guelleh, followed by an expanded session of talks with the participation of both countries' officials, during which Guelleh welcomed President Sisi's visit to Djibouti as it reflected deeply rooted Egyptian-Djiboutian historic ties.

Guelleh said he holds Egypt's sincere efforts in support of the economic reform process and development efforts in Djibouti in high esteem, along with Egypt's pivotal role in entrenching stability in the African continent, said the spokesman.

Djibouti President Omar Guelleh highlighted the Egyptian private sector's contribution to the econmic development process in his country, together with tehcnical support and training programs Egypt offers to Djibouti in the various spheres, Presidential Spokesman Bassem Radi said.

For his part, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi renewed his congratulation to the Djiboutian president for being reelected for a new presidential term, he added.

President Sisi said his visit to Djibouti reflects Egypt's keenness on boosting bilateral ties, with a view to promoting the strategic partnership to serve the two peoples' interetsts, according to the spokesman.

They also exchanged views on an array of regional and African issues of mutual concern, he said.

Enhancing cooperation in fighting terror and organzied crime in the Horn of Africa also figured high during the talks, as well as cooperation in the security file of the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, espeically that Egypt and Djibouti views are identical on this score, the spokesman added.

Meantime, President Sisi and Guelleh discussed the latest developments regarding the Grand Ethiopian Reniassance Dam (GERD) and accentuated the need for reaching a fair and just solution that serves the interetsts of all countries in this regrad, he said.

Talks took up Egyptian efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, as the Egyptian and the Djiboutian presidents underscored the importance of reaching a comprehensive solutuion to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in line with international resolutions, added the spokesman.