Kenya: Famed Journalist Soi's Widow Pays Tribute

Catherine Wambua Soi, the widow of deceased sports journalist Robert Soi, says her heart 'is broken into pieces' after his death.

Catherine, also a famed journalist attached to Al Jazeera, mourned her husband on social media on Thursday a day after he passed on at the Nairobi hospital.

Robert reportedly succumbed to injuries sustained from a fall at his Nairobi home.

He'd undergone a medical procedure at the medical facility.

"My heart is broken into a million pieces. He was always our Roberto. Will forever be my Robs. My person has gone, and I thank God he went knowing I've always had his back no matter what Rest with the angels baby, say hi to our dads. I'll see you there @R_SOI," she posted.

Friends and colleague filled the comment section with condolences message to Catharine.

Lands CS Farida Karoney, who worked with the couple at KTN, wrote, "Dear Catherine, my deepest condolences. May God comfort you during this difficult time. May God be pleased with him and accept his soul in paradise."

Saddique Shaban, who worked under Robert at KTN and CTGN posted, "Makiwa kwa msiba uliowafika. Mola awape subra, ustahimilivu na amani wakati huu mgumu. Robert alikuwa rafiki wa wengi na mtu mtulivu. Kuondoka kwake ni amri ya Mola. Ni pigo kubwa kwetu sote, tuliyemjua, tuliyefanya kazi naye na aliyetuongoza. Poleni tena. Sote tu njiani."

Renowned journalist Mac Otani added, "Poleni sana. May God grant you strength to overcome this."

Hillary Ngasurah posted, "Pole Sana Catherine, my heartfelt condolences and may the strength of the Lord be with you, pole sana to your children also and May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Famed journalist John-Allan Namu wrote, "Pole Sana Cate. Our deepest condolences. Robert made me feel welcome on my first day in the newsroom. He was truly a good man. Poleni sana. Rest well Roberto."

Soi worked as a sports editor and presenter at Kenya Television Network (KTN) before also enjoying a stint at China Global Television Network (CGTN). He quit active journalism five years ago to venture into private business.