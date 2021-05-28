Egypt: Sisi Arrives in Djibouti for Talks With President Ismail Guelleh

27 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived in Djibouti on Thursday, where he was received by President Ismail Omar Guelleh, along with a host of senior Djiboutian officials.

President Sisi's historic visit to Djibouti, the first of its kind, will include an Egyptian-Djiboutian summit to discuss various files related to joint cooperation and means of enhancing bilateral relations especially at the security, military and economic levels; in a way that helps achieve the interests of the two brotherly countries and embodies their mutual strong will to foster bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders will exchange views on regional issues of mutual concern.

