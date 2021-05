President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will head lto Djibouti for talks with President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh.

Presidential Spokesperson Bassam Radi said Sisi's visit to Djibouti is historical as it is the first of its kind.

The Egypt-Djibouti summit will address a host of issues on means of promoting bilateral cooperation, especially at the military, security and economic levels.

The two leaders will also exchange views on various regional issues of mutual concern.