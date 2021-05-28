Egypt: Presidential Decree Approves Spanish Grant to Finance Govt Institutes

27 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued decree No. 71 of year 2021 sanctioning exchanged letters between the Egyptian government and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), in which it will offer a grant at 200,000 euros to Egypt.

The grant will be used to finance a project aimed at upgrading Egyptian governmental institutes in order to improve public services.

The letters were signed in Cairo on November 19 and December 16, 2020.

The presidential decree was published in Thursday's official gazette.

