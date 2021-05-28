Tanzania: Why Government Should Okay Nhc Loans Urgently

27 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dodoma — The National Housing Corporation (NHC) has the potential for doing well if it secures loans it needs to complete its stalled projects, the Parliament heard yesterday.

Debating the Sh101.525 billion budget estimates for the ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development for the financial year 2021/22, Special Seats Member of the Parliament (MP) Halima Mdee said the approvals would also prevent the corporation from getting into contractual challenges.

She told the House that there were threats that contractors executing the New Kawe City projects would be paid Sh100 billion if the corporation breaches its contractual obligations.

She said after reaching its Sh300 billion lending ceiling, NHC was forced to seek the approval of the Finance and Planning ministry in 2017 in order to secure funds for execution of the Sh245 billion-project.

"NHC told the Finance and Planning ministry that the project is viable and it is being implemented at a prime area, therefore requested for the permit to secure loans for execution of the project," she told the Parliament,

She added: "But, nothing has happened since 2017 while over Sh3 billion of taxpayer's money has been injected into the project with other people making payment for the houses even before the conclusion of the projects."

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.