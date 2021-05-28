Tanzania: Why Government Should Okay Nhc Loans Urgently

Dodoma — The National Housing Corporation (NHC) has the potential for doing well if it secures loans it needs to complete its stalled projects, the Parliament heard yesterday.

Debating the Sh101.525 billion budget estimates for the ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development for the financial year 2021/22, Special Seats Member of the Parliament (MP) Halima Mdee said the approvals would also prevent the corporation from getting into contractual challenges.

She told the House that there were threats that contractors executing the New Kawe City projects would be paid Sh100 billion if the corporation breaches its contractual obligations.

She said after reaching its Sh300 billion lending ceiling, NHC was forced to seek the approval of the Finance and Planning ministry in 2017 in order to secure funds for execution of the Sh245 billion-project.

"NHC told the Finance and Planning ministry that the project is viable and it is being implemented at a prime area, therefore requested for the permit to secure loans for execution of the project," she told the Parliament,

She added: "But, nothing has happened since 2017 while over Sh3 billion of taxpayer's money has been injected into the project with other people making payment for the houses even before the conclusion of the projects."