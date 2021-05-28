Tanzania: Chadema Will Not Participate in the 2025 Polls Without a New Constitution, Says Mbowe

27 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Arusha — Chadema national chairman, Freeman Mbowe has said the party will not participate in the 2025 General Election without a new constitution.

Mbowe was speaking in Arusha on Wednesday May 26 during the launch of the party's electronic system that will be used to recognize their members.

He said that their plan is to go countrywide to demand for the new constitution since it's the right of the citizens.

"When we say we need new constitution, we teach our members and our leaders to know why it is important , because the weaknesses in the present constitution has caused a lot of harm since the constitution gives those in top positions too much power," said Mbowe.

He added: When president says arrest this person, I don't want to see any political gathering or an opposition leader, he wins the election and the rights of 60 million people are lost because of one person who has power and authority because of the constitution.

Mbowe said he has already spoken with President Samia Suluhu Hassan concerning the new constitution, saying it is not a personal wish but that of the nation.

"I have told Madam Samia (President), that the constitution is not a personal issue but for the country and we will demand and fight for it with blood and sweat so we that we get it before the General Election in 2025," he said.

Mbowe also said President Samia promised to talk with political parties , so they are waiting for her call since they have a lot to tell her concerning the country.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.