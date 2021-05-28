Sudan: Escalation of Violence By Young Rebels, Despite Appeals for Peace

Pibor — Approximately 1,736 homes have been attacked, of which about 700 have ended up reduced to ashes, nearly 44,962 head of cattle looted, 112 women and 84 children kidnapped, 128 men and 28 women killed and 51 injured. This is the outcome of the escalation of violence recorded in the town of Pibor, in the Sudanese state of Boma.

The news reached Agenzia Fides from local sources reports that the clashes that began on 10 May seem to be gradually settling down, but the toll is heavy. "The details were given to us by the executive director along with some young people involved in the fighting based on their witness accounts", said Joshua Konyi, chief executive of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA). "After the bloody clashes recorded in the last ten days, the situation is now calming down - says Konyi. A group of armed young people from Greater Jonglei attacked our area despite a series of appeals and peace meetings promoted in the past". Konyi said he was surprised by the attack. "Gumuruk is the only county that has been affected by these clashes. Our local youth managed to force Gawaar youth to return to their area. In March we had organized a peace conference in Juba and another in Pieri after which we agreed on an exchange of kidnapped children between the two communities. What is surprising now is that despite having no borders with Gawaar Nuer, they have come here to attack our people".