South Africa: Banyana Banyana Captain Just Two Games Away From Scottish League Title Win

27 May 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

The captain of the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana, scored a stunning long-range shot on Wednesday night (26 May 2021) to lead her side to a 4-1 victory over Hearts in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

In the previous match they managed goalless draw against Hibernian last week.

Against Hearts, Hayley Lauder scored in the eighth minute to give them a half time lead, but the equaliser came three minutes after the restart.

Around the hour mark, Van Wyk - who played the entire 90 minutes - rifled a shot with her left foot to send the opposition goalkeeper scrambling as the ball landed in the top corner to restore her side's lead and make it 2-1.

Three minutes Niamh Farrelly grabbed the third of the night for the home side at the Falkirk Stadium, before victory was confirmed with ten minutes remaining on the clock through an Aoife Colvill goal.

The result leaves City just four points away from defending their title and claim a remarkable 14th SPWL title. There are two matches left.

After 19 outings, City lead the table with 50 points - three ahead of second-placed Celtic who narrowly defeated Hibs 1-0 on the same night to put the celebrations on hold for City. Rangers are third on 45 points.

Van Wyk has now scored three goals this season and will be hoping for more when they face fourth-placed Spartans on Sunday, 30 May, while Celtic are up against Motherwell who are sixth.

The final match of the season will be against Rangers - who could have a say as where the league title goes to. Rangers are in a battle to book their spot in the UEFA Women's Champions League, and will not hand the points to City on a platter.

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAFA

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.