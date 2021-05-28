Africa: Total CAF Super Cup - Pre-Match Quotes - Rs Berkane

Egyptian giants Al Ahly face Morocco's RS Berkane on Friday 28 May 2021 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, in the 29th edition of Total CAF Super Cup.

The game kicks off at 19:00 local time (16:00 GMT).

Here's what RS Berkane coach Juan Pedro Benali and Captain Mohamed Aziz said in the pre-match press conference.

Juan Pedro Benali (Coach, RS Berkane)

This is a final between two big teams. We know Al Ahly very well and they are one of the biggest teams in Africa. But this is a football game that would be played on the pitch and we are waiting for it.

In football there are no surprises. We will play a game of 90 minutes and possibly penalties and let's see who wins afterwards. If we thought that our win is a surprise we would not have come here.

This is a different competition from the domestic one. In the league we had many injured and fatigued players. But now we had enough time to prepare for this game.

We respect Al Ahly much, but there is no place for fear. This is a football game, and we have our chances too. We need to be ready for any scenario and will be prepared for everything.

I spent some time as a coach here in Qatar, and the country is doing great efforts towards hosting sports events and I believe they are ready to host a historical World Cup. We are happy to be here.

Mohamed Aziz (Captain, RS Berkane)

It is a special game against The Club of the Century as Al Ahly is called. RS Berkane is also a champion team, and we will do our best against Al Ahly who are considered the favorites, but we are up to the challenge.

Facing Al Ahly is tough because they are one of the strongest teams in the continent. But we know we can challenge them and hopefully this is going to be a good game between two champion sides. The team that prepares well will win.

Al Ahly has a lot of very good players, and I like them as a team. But I also admire my Moroccan compatriot Badr Benoun who joined them lately and have added a lot to the team.