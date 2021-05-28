Kenya: AFC Leopards Claw Mathare to Move Top

AFC Leopards Thursday moved joint top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League with KCB after edging Mathare United 1-0 at Ruaraka grounds.

Elvis Rupia scored the solitary goal in the eighth minute with a clever shot into the bottom corner.

The win takes Ingwe's tally to 36 points, same as leaders KCB who have a better goal difference. Mathare remain bottom with eight points from 17 matches.

Elsewhere in Mumias, Gor Mahia beat Vihiga United to continue their resurgence. Clifton Miheso scored for the visitors in the 40th minute to avenge their first leg loss at Kasarani.

Following the win, Gor rise to fifth place with 28 points from 16 matches.

At Ruaraka, Leopards were determined to get an early goal and it was evident from the onset as attacking trio of Rupia, Hansel Ochieng' and Caleb Olilo tested Mathare custodian Job Ochieng' on many occasions.

Rupia, who had gone for four matches without a goal, broke the deadlock in the eight minute with a left-foot shot that beat Ochieng' all the way.

After Rupia's goal, Leopards asserted their dominance with centre back Clyde Senaji coming close to adding the second for Leopards in the 17th minute but his effort from a corner hit the crossbar.

Mathare's first attempt arrived in the 24th minute when Martin Ongori picked out Danson Kago but the winger shot directly into the waiting hands of Leopards custodian Benjamin Ochan.

Five minutes later, Job Ochieng' dived to his left to save a rasping shot from Congolese Fabrice Mugheni and rescue his side from conceding again.

Leopards midfielder Austin Ochieng' took a clever freekick from the right forcing Ochieng' to another save as Ingwe pushed for the second goal.

After the breather, Mathare coach Francis Ouna made a double change withdrawing Klinsman Omulanga and John Mwangi for Khalid Jumaan and James Kinyamjui respectively.

The first booking of the match went to Leopards Collins Shichenje for a tackle on David Ochieng in the 51st minute.

The game was temporarily halted two minutes later when Leopards Washington Munene and Ongori had a nasty clash of heads mid-air. The latter was rushed to the waiting ambulance but Munene managed to continue for a while before being replaced by Yusuf Mainge in the 64th minute.

Mathare United wasted a chance to equalise in the 70th minute, Tyson Ochieng' shooting wide when one-on-one with Ochan.

David Ochieng' recieved his matching orders in the 75th minute after elbowing Rupia.

Shichenje was also sent off deep in stoppage time for a reckless tackle on James Kinyanjui just outside the box.