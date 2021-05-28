Tunisia: President of Libyan Presidential Council to Visit Tunisia From May 29 to 31

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed el-Menfi, is paying an official visit to Tunisia from May 29 to 31 at the invitation of President Kais Saied.

This visit is part of the strengthening of historical ties of brotherhood and partnership relations in various fields that unite the two countries, said Thursday a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

It will be a renewed opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation issues and ways to hoist them to the level of the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples, the same source said.

The visit will also allow continuing consultations and coordination on regional and international issues of common interest, the statement added.

During his visit to Libya on March 17, Saied held face-to-face and extensive talks with El-Menfi.

The visit of the President of the Libyan Presidential Council to Tunisia comes a few days after the visit of Prime Minister Hichem Michichi to this country, marked in particular by the opening of the first edition of the Tunisian-Libyan Fair organised by the Tunisian-African Business Council.