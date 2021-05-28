Egypt, UAE Discuss Cooperation in Agricultural Fields

27 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Agriculture Minister El Said El Qosair conferred with UAE Ambassador Hamad Saeed al Shamsi on agricultural cooperation between Egypt and the UAE.

During the meeting, Qosair asserted deeply-rooted strategic relations between Egypt and the UAE.

The meeting tackled means to boost cooperation in the field of production of animal, poultry and fish farming in addition to the vet services, improving breeds and producing veterinary vaccines, he said.

The meeting also took up cooperation in the field of scientific research, investment and agricultural manufacturing, especially palm trees and dates.

Qosair also reviewed the boom Egypt is witnessing in the field of agriculture to achieve food security, asserting the keenness of the state on the quality and safety of food.

Egypt has the best internationally-accedited labs concerned with examining good commodities originated from animals or plants, he said.

Meanwhile, Shamsi lauded the distinguished relations between both countries, asserting the directives of the leaderships in both countries to deepen economic ties and increase the UAE investments in Egypt especially in the agricultural domain.

Shamsi said he is eager to visit the research institutes and labs of the Agriculture Ministry to stand on the improvements witnessed in the field of agricultural and technological scientific research in Egypt.

