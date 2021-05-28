Cameroon: 2021 AFCON - CAF Inspectors Evaluate Lodging, Health Facilities

They visited over seven hotels in the city of Douala yesterday Wednesday May 26, 2021.

In prelude to the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022, a delegation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the world football governing body, FIFA was in Douala on May 26, 2021 to inspect lodging and accommodation facilities that will host players and other officials during the competition. The delegation in charge of lodging and accommodation visited some seven hotels in the city of Douala to ascertain if they were fit for the competition. The head of the CAF lodging and accommodation delegation, Inas Fahmy went from Best Western Plus Hotel, Krystal hotel, Starland hotel, Onomo hotel, Ibis hotel, Sawa hotel and hotel La Falaise to evaluate the level of preparedness. The delegation asked pertinent questions to get first-hand information on the state of the different lodging facilities.

It was important for the members of the delegation to check every detail and see for themselves if the hotels were up to CAF/FIFA standards. They checked the rooms, kitchens, restaurants, conference rooms, parking, air conditioning system, generator facility, Internet connection amongst others. The delegation was also out to check if Covid-19 barrier measures were in place. At each stop, the different hotel officials were readily available to give out the necessary information.

The CAF delegation in charge of lodging was accompanied by the Regional Delegate of Tourism and Leisure, Mboua Jacques, and the Secretary General to the Littoral Governor's office, Aboubakary Haman Tchiouto who also took time off to cross-check certain details.

It should be recalled that another delegation in charge of health also visited some hospitals and health facilities as well as Covid-19 centres within the town of Douala to assess their worthiness towards the competition come January 2022.