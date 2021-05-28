Cameroon: Doctors Without Borders Assesses Assistance

The Director General of the medical humanitarian organisation visited one of its treatment sites at the Djoungolo Hospital in Yaounde on May 26, 2021.

The Director General of Doctors Without Borders better known in the French language as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Stephan Cornish has lauded the fruitful cooperation between his organisation and the government of Cameroon in managing the Coronavirus pandemic in the country this far. He made the statement yesterday May 26, 2021 at the Protestant Hospital in Djoungolo after visiting a Covid-19 treatment centre fully equipped and managed by Doctors Without Borders.

The Director General of MSF, accompanied by the Director of Operations, Christine Jamet, and the Director of the Protestant Hospital in Djoungolo, Dr Celin Nzambe, Stephan Cornish went through the well designed platform installed by MSF to receive Covid-19 patients from the gate to where they are treated and discharged upon recovery. Stephan Cornish told the press that since the arrival of Covid-19 in Cameroon, they have been working hand-in-hand with the government to care for Covid-19 patients from pre-screening to treatment and now vaccination. After going through the treatment centre, Stephan Cornish said it was important to assess what has been put in place. This is to ensure that MSF is prepared for the new wave of the pandemic which seems more transmissible and deadly unlike the first wave. He urged the population to greatly respect the barrier measures put in place by the government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in preventing the virus. He also called on the population not to wait at home if they feel sick but to rush to the centre and be freely taken care of by the devoted staff which comprises MSF and staff from the Djoungolo hospital.

The Project Coordinator of Covid-19 at the Djoungolo MSF centre Jules Katembo told Cameroon Tribune that the centre has a capacity of 50-80 beds, divided in four zones, A, B, C and D. Zone A is to host patients who are sick while they await their Covid-19 test results. When tested positive without any major health problem, the patient is hospitalised in either zone B or C. Patients who need oxygen are lodged in zone D. However, those who are seriously sick are sent to other treatment centres with a higher medical platform. Dr Katembo said a patient does not need to bring anything to the hospital. MSF provides bedding, toiletries and food. Treatment too is free. The centre is also providing mental health care to patients. As such, families can visit their patients from a hill top as they see them sitting in front of the treatment zones.

MSF is also carrying out prevention and control measures against Covid-19 in the North West, South West and the Far North Regions. They are also working round the clock to maintain their regular, lifesaving activities while responding to the new outbreak.