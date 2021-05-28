Zimbabwe: Vincent Tees Off in Japan

28 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga-

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer, Scott Vincent, tees off at the Gateway to the Mizuno Open, at the JFE Setonaikai Golf Club in Okayama Prefecture, today, in the Japan Golf Tour.

The event was scheduled to get underway yesterday, but was postponed to this morning after the field was affected by incessant rains which pounded the course.

Vincent is doing well, after he finished tied for second, at last week's inaugural Golf Partner Pro-Am.

Since 1993, it has been serving as the official qualifying tournament for The Open.

The event saw three players, including Vincent, tied at 21-under for a three-way play-off.

With two extra holes, to play, Shaun Norris took away the trophy, for his first win of the year, and his fifth Japan Tour victory.

Vincent failed to save par and Norris won after Tomoharu Ostuki, who had been the leader since the opening round, bogeyed the final hole.

The Gateway to the Mizuno Open was cancelled last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every year, officials from Royal and Ancient in the United Kingdom travel to the Mizuno Open with the Claret Jug, offered to the player who wins the British Open, where it will be presented, in a glass casings with lock and security guards watch, at the first tee box.

The winner of the Mizuno Open will be presented with a very similar trophy while an invitation to The Open will be given to the top two players.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald.

