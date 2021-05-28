Zimbabwe: Water Projects Help Villagers Pick Up Life After Cyclone

It is now more than two years after the eastern parts of Zimbabwe were hit by the worst disaster in the country, tropical Cyclone Idai.

Others might have forgotten the devastating effects of the cyclone, but the memories are still fresh to those who experienced it.

The cyclone caused massive destruction of infrastructure and livelihoods, affecting approximately 270 000 people and displacing almost 60 000.

After the disaster, the Government and the World Bank quickly intervened and undertook a joint exercise to assess the losses and damages caused by Cyclone Idai in Zimbabwe.

The outcome of this exercise formed the foundations for a strategy for post-Cyclone Idai immediate recovery interventions and longer-term restoration of livelihoods and resilience building, giving birth to Zimbabwe Idai Recovery Project (ZIRP).

The Government was not only concerned about restoring normalcy to the affected people, but to do so in a safer way than before through cultivating dreams for a better future.

Last week, the Civil Protection Department under the Local Government and Public Works Ministry together with United Nations Office for Project Services, which is managing US$72 million availed by the World Bank, toured various projects that are being done in Manicaland Province under ZIRP.

Among them, water provision has been one of the major priorities to ensure people get safe water.

At least 200 boreholes have been drilled, while some being repaired.

Piped water schemes have also been undertaken at a larger scale.

We all need water to survive. It is essential to every plant and animal on earth.

Mr Onias Mukundwidza, a village head for Grange A in Ward 23 Mutasa District, said the borehole was a game changer in their area.

"We were affected a lot by the disaster and welcome the assistance from Government and partners with great joy," he said.

"We were drinking unsafe water even prior to the disaster. However, we are now drinking potable water which has been tested and meets the World Health Organisation's standards."

Apart from providing safe drinking water, irrigation schemes are also changing lives in the eastern parts of the country.

One of the irrigation schemes is in ward 25, Ziyaye village in Chimanimani district, where a solar-powered piped water scheme benefits at least 300 households.

There is also Bwedzura Irrigation Scheme in Chipinge district.

A member of the scheme, Mr Allen Chikwanda, saidit has changed lives, with 130 people being employed, among them 70 females.

The irrigation scheme is 160 hectares in size and divided into five blocks.

Gender Equality

Gender equality is being prioritised in the recovery efforts.

"The impact of the project is that it has given us jobs, thereby raising our income levels," said Mr Chikwanda. "l can now fend for my family. It was a thorn in the flesh for me after the disaster hit us.

"The scheme is in natural region 5 which is characterised by low rainfall that makes rain fed agriculture very difficult. Hence the Cyclone Idai had exacerbated the already dire situation as it caused a drastic change of the river geometry and position."

Water and Sanitation

Water provision is being given much priority under ZIRP.

Piped water schemes are now scattered across Manicaland province, the worst hit by Cyclone Idai. One scheme is at Kwirire Primary School, which is gravity fed.

The school, located in the periphery of Chimanimani, has 980 learners - 451 girls and 529 boys - who are now drinking tap water just like their counterparts in urban areas.

A beneficiary, Mrs Rumbidzai Mawere, said the water and sanitation project was a game changer.

"We are happy as the scheme was extended so that it does not only benefit learners, but also the surrounding communities," she said.

"Imagine a situation where our kids were drinking safe water at school and at home they would come and drink dirty water. I am happy because the authorities have heard our plea. The community is now benefiting."

Another scheme is the Mheuka-Derera piped water scheme, which is directly benefiting 174 households in ward 21, under Chief Ngorima in Chimanimani.

A beneficiary of the scheme Mrs Chipo Kanehuyo said they now had enough water for domestic use.

"The scheme improved our access to clean water.vWe no longer queue for the precious liquid as there are stand pipes in the community," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We now have adequate water for domestic use, and this has improved hygiene practices. Gender based violence has declined as fewer people are found at water points at a time."

Ms Evermay Zurumi of Mutasa district said apart from being supplied with boreholes, they were also trained to repair them.

"I attended a course on borehole repairing with 104 other people," she said.

"Nine of us were females and we were taught how to repair any part of a borehole. We didn't want a situation whereby we will always go back to the funders in case of a breakdown.

"I have all my tools and l am now making ends meet through repairing of boreholes as l am managing to take care of my four children, two who are in secondary school. The community just shares costs among themselves and give me a token of appreciation."

Water provision has been one of the Second Republic's major focus, with major supplying dams including Machekeranwa Dam in Mashonaland East and Marovanyati Dam in Buhera having been recently commissioned.

The life-changing Gwayi-Shangani Dam in Matabeleland North Province is set for completion soon and will have a huge impact in the dry area, including servicing Bulawayo city which has of late been facing water problems.