Tunisia to Host 22nd Arab Senior Athletics Championship On June 16-20

Tunis/Tunisia — Radés Stadium will host on June 16-20 the 22nd Arab Senior Athletics Championship (men and women).

Fourteen countries confirmed so far their participation in this event, Vice-President of the Tunisian Athletics Federation Sarra Touibi told TAP.

These countries are: hosts Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Yemen, Palestine, Jordan, Sudan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Algeria and Lebanon.

The list of Tunisian participants mainly includes Mohamed Amine Touati (400m hurdles), Ahmad Al-Jaziri, Mohamed Amine Jinaoui, Omar Yahya and Marwa Bouziane (3000m steeplechase) and Héla Hamdi (800m), he added.