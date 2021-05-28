Africa: Nearly 4.8 Million Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 Across Continent

28 May 2021
As of May 28, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,797,389 while over 22,152,109 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached   129,551 and  4,336,622 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -   1,649,977 - and  56,170 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (  518,122 ), Tunisia ( 340,250 ), Ethiopia (   270,527 ), Egypt (  258,407 ), Libya (  184,472 ) and Kenya ( 169,697 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

