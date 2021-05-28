Gambia: Red Scorpions Top Women's League Division One

The Women First Division League has continued with its intriguing tied contest after a short break during the Ramadan with three teams currently sharing the same number of points at the top of the summit.

Red Scorpions, The Gambia Police Force and Abuko United all won their three consecutive matches of the league with Red Scorpions leading through superior goal difference.

Red scorpions have secured three wins from their three leagues matches after their 4-1 thumping victory over The Gambia Armed Forces in their week-three game played at Late Ousman Saho Football Field on Saturday.

The Khaki girls, GAF first took the lead through Aji Jallow's strike in the 18th minutes of the game before Haddy Drammeh leveled for Red Scorpions in the 21st minute.

Kumba Kuyateh gave Red Scorpions the lead with her brace in the 47th and 52nd minutes respectively, before Adama Tamba scored the fourth and final goal for Red Scorpions in the 64th minute.

The Jeshwang-based club secured three wins from three so far and is leading the table on superior goal difference with 9 points, while GAF sit fifth position with 3 points.

Elsewhere, The Gambia Police Force (GPF) extended their unbeaten run of form in the league following their 3-0 thrashing of City Girls in a game played at the same venue on Sunday.

Fatoumatta Sowe, Cathrine Jatta and Penda Bah were on target for the Police outfit to moved GPF to second place with 9 points.

Meanwhile, Immigration moved to fourth with a 2-0 win over Brikama United at the Late Ousman Saho football on Friday.

The result has now moved Immigration to fourth position with 6 points, while Brikama United, City Girls and Kinteh's sits at the bottom after conceding defeats in all their three games so far.

Elsewhere in the second division, Berewuleng and Raptim FC lead the table with 9 points in three league matches, with Berewuleng leading on superior goal difference.

Prisons FC occupy third place with 6 points, leveled with Koita FC (fourth), Jeshwang United (fifth), Future Bi (sixth) and Greater Tommorrow (seventh).

Lower Nuimi and Hart occupies rock bottom places after losing all their games so far.