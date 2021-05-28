Zimbabwe: Bank Employee in Court for Lying to Police

AN employee stationed at CABS Headquarters in Harare allegedly lied to police that law enforcement agents had extorted the money with which he had been assigned to buy gold on behalf of a Harare businessman who trades in the precious metal.

It is alleged Tanaka George Karonga (27) elected to lie after reportedly converting the money to his own use.

Karonga appeared at Bindura Magistrates Court charged with defeating or obstructing the court of justice.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Ms Ethel Chichera, who remanded him to June 8 for routine remand.

Karonga allegedly lied at Bindura Police Station that people masquerading as police officers had extorted him of 179 grammes of gold and US$350.

Appearing for the State, Ms Sheilla Maribha, alleged that on March 17, Karonga went to Bindura Police Station where he lodged a complaint saying some people pretending to be law enforcement agents had extorted him of 179 grammes of gold (worth about US$9 597 as of yesterday) and US$350.

He allegedly told police that the people took the gold and money on March 12.

The court heard that following police investigations, it was discovered that Karonga was not in Bindura on the days he claimed to have lost the money to the said police officers.

Police investigations also revealed that Karonga was given money by the businessman and converted it to his own use and only made the false report in a bid to conceal the misrepresentation.

The State had it that a call history from Econet will show that he was in Harare during the time he claimed to have been extorted of money and gold in Bindura.