South Africa: Bako Eyes Another Win in SA

Collin Matiza — Sports Editor

LOOK no further than Zimbabwe's Emmanuel Bako to winning the fifth round of the 2021 Mayfair Gearbox Inland Motocross Championship series in South Africa this weekend.

The Mayfair Gearbox Inland Motocross Championship will host its first event at the new Chestnut Hill Motocross Park track, near Pretoria.

Bako will be gunning for his fifth straight victory in the 85cc Pro Mini Class of this exciting regional competition.

The 14-year-old Zimbabwean rider has been in dominant form in the series, which reaches its half-way stage, tomorrow.

Bako, who is this year mounting a 2021 Gas KTM bike, has claimed the first step on the podium in the 85cc Pro Mini Class, in the opening four rounds of this series.

The races were at Dirt Bronco on January 30, at Terra Topia on February 27, at ERORA on March 27 and at Smoking Pistons on May 1.

And, tomorrow, Bako will be out to secure his fifth straight victory in his class when he takes to the track in Round 5.

Bako was forced to settle for third place overall in the 85cc Pro Mini Class, during the third round of the 2021 South African National Championship series, last Saturday, at Welkom in Free State.

His father and manager, Brighton, yesterday told The Herald from their camp in Johannesburg his son was itching to take to the track and redeem himself.

"Competition was really stiff in the 85cc Pro Mini Class during round three of the South African Nationals at Welkom last Saturday as this class had a strong field of 25 riders, which comprised mostly of South Africa's top junior motocross riders, and I personally think Emmanuel did well to finish third overall at the end of the day.

"He has been practising hard here in Johannesburg during this whole week and he just can't wait to get back on the track to compete in the fifth round of this year's Mayfair Gearbox Inland Championship series which is one of the toughest regional competitions in South Africa," Brighton said. This series attracts most of South Africa's top junior and senior riders and the 85cc Pro Mini Class always has a field of more than 15 riders.

"In fact, Emmanuel will be out to tighten his grip at the top of the 85cc Pro Mini Class Standings as he has collected the maximum 50 points in each of the opening four rounds.

"So, another outright victory on Saturday will definitely see him out of sight in his quest to be crowned the 2021 Champion of the 85cc Pro Mini Class at the end of this year's Mayfair Gearbox Inland Championship on November 27," Brighton said.

After tomorrow's fifth round, the series will head out to Terra Topia on June 26 for its sixth round.

The seventh, eighth, ninth and the 10th and final rounds will be staged at Dirt Bronco, ERORA, Smoking Pistons and Chestnut Hill on July 31, August 28, October 30 and November 27.