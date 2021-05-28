Zimbabwe: Untamed Zambezi National Park

28 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Isdore Guvamombe — Assistant Editor

Through and through, the Zambezi National Park is hailed as one of Zimbabwe's finest wildlife sanctuaries that protects the south and east banks of the Zambezi River within the world-famous Victoria Falls.

This is certainly one of the guaranteed treasures and pleasures that will be enjoyed by guests of Routes Africa Forum.

The park's unique climatic and vegetation features have given rise to a rainforest that grows in the spray of the falls.

The rainforest with the proclivity to intermittently drench all tourists, who visit the majestic falls, is an outstanding feature.

After all, this makes the tourist feel soothed during the long walk across the falls.

The availability of lush green forest and water makes wildlife viewing relatively easier on the Zimbabwe safari.

Some of the plant species include ferns, liana vines, palms plus several tree species such as mahogany.

The national park has the falls themselves as a major attraction and when combined together, the national park and falls give a complete tourist circuit.

Also famously known as "Mosi-oa-Tunya", the magnificent Victoria Falls is 1 708m wide and is recognised as the world's largest water curtain.

The spectacular falls shared by Zambia and Zimbabwe and is territorially divided by Cecil Rhodes' famous bridge produces deafening roars and forms a thick blanket of mist as millions of litres of water flow down its cliff.

The thrust of the water is something to behold and enjoy. Zambezi National Park is home to elephants, buffalo, lions, giraffe, and antelopes like kudu and waterbuck.

Plenty of crocodiles may be seen in the Zambezi River, and a nearby crocodile ranch offers a safer view of these dangerous animals.

Riverine bird life is plentiful with egrets, herons, cormorants, fish eagles and kingfishers.

Being the world's greatest natural splendours and also one of Africa's premier holiday destinations, the Victoria Falls are undoubtedly a tourist attraction of repute where no one can go and come back without enjoying something.

The period between September and December offers the best time to see sufficiently impressive amounts of water pouring over the edge.

The best view of the falls is from the air and helicopter rides, euphemistically called Flight of Angels.

Grand Zambezi River -- white-water rafting, sundowner cruising, fishing, bird watching and game viewing are major activities.

It usually rains from November through to April, creating a hot and humid climate. The falls are at their wettest and most spectacular by the end of the summer rainy season.

May to October is usually dry and September and October allows better photo opportunities at Victoria Falls as there is much less spray, but the torrent is slightly less impressive.

The dry season also presents the prime for game viewing in Zambezi National Park.

Accommodation in the park is available plenty ranging from simple fishing camps to exclusive safari lodges and five-star hotels.

For instance, there are several camp sites near the Zambezi National Park and in the numerous resorts and hotels in and around the town of Victoria Falls.

Victoria Falls Hotel and the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge are some of the best facilities available.

The recently refurbished A'Zambezi River Lodge is a perfect accommodation place, and the only hotel on the riverbank of the Zambezi.

You can never go wrong if you visit the Zambezi National Park.

Read the original article on The Herald.

