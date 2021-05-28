Zimbabwe: Chaos Stalks Harare City

THE situation is far from normalising at Harare City after the players missed this week's training sessions, over unpaid salaries.

The money finally reflected in their accounts yesterday.

But, this was after the team missed a big chunk of training time ahead of the Chibuku Super Cup match against CAPS United.

Two weeks ago, just before the league resumed, the players boycotted training over mounting unpaid dues, which dates back to January.

They have been claims some councillors are trying to destroy the football project.

Yesterday, club chief executive, Tafadzwa Bhasera, said the situation had been taken care of and everything was expected to be normal again, soon.

The club used to be among the few financially-stable teams in the domestic Premiership, but things have changed.

"Everything will be rectified soon, it's just one of those darkest hours that a club faces, that's all I can say," said Bhasera.

"The executive are trying all they can, to normalise the situation, though it's not everyone who is patient, when normalcy is being put on motion.

"We pray for better days ahead, there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Bhasera is one of the few women who are carving a path in the tough terrain of domestic football administration.

She has been working tirelessly at the club, urging the players to continue training, while their grievances are being looked into.

The challenges have been wearing heavily on coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, who is believed to be even considering his future.

The Sunshine Boys are the most successful club, in the Chibuku Super Cup, having won the tournament twice, since it was re-launched in 2014.

On Sunday, a goalkeeping gaffe by ZPC Kariba 'keeper, Tendai "Fish" Hove, gifted the capital's club with an equaliser, deep into stoppage time.

Chitembwe is set to come up against the club where he built his legendary status, both as a player, and a coach.

He remains the most decorated player at the Green Machine, in terms of championships, after winning three league titles.

CAPS United coach, Darlington Dodo, said he is warming up to the reunion.

"Of course, we are very good friends with Lloyd Chitembwe, and we have worked together previously," he said.

"We are both happy to see football back and we will see what happens on Sunday.

"We are very ready for the match.

"We have been working hard in training, to try and fine-tune all the areas, in our team.

"We started on a rather disappointing note, against Yadah last week, and we want to avoid the mistakes we made, in the opening stages of that match.

"Of course, we managed to fight back but that wasn't really enough as we wanted a win."

He called for patience as some of the new boys adjust to playing for the Green Machine.

"We have players who are out for weeks, due to injuries, the likes of Leeroy Mavhunga and Ian Nyoni, are still out injured," said Dodo.

"Valentine Musarurwa is also injured.

"He picked up the injury, in the opening stages of the match against Yadah, and he is out for weeks but we have to adjust and learn to play with those available while wishing the injured a quick recovery."

Ishmael Wadi will also be facing his old club, Harare City, after a dream start to life at the Green Machine, when he scored a brace.