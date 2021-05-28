Zimbabwe: Ex-Health Minister's Trial Deferred

The trial of former Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges, has been delayed following indications that Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi wants the matter dealt with at the High Court.

Prosecutor Mr Garudzo Ziyadhuma told the court that he received a directive from Mr Hodzi requiring that the ex-minister be indicted at the High Court.

"We are applying that this matter should be postponed to June 16 as documents of indictment are being processed and are expected to be complete in three weeks' time," said Mr Ziyadhuma.

Chief magistrate Mr Munamato Mtevedzi remanded the matter to June 16 to allow the accused to be properly indicted at the High Court.

The former minister recently had his reporting conditions relaxed by Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

The magistrate agreed to vary the reporting conditions for Moyo, who had been reporting three times a week at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

In his application, Moyo pleaded with the court to make him report once a week at the ZACC offices, saying reporting thrice a week had become a burden on him.

In his ruling, Mr Mambanje said Moyo demonstrated his willingness to stand trial by abiding by his reporting conditions despite the State failing to furnish him with a trial date up to now.