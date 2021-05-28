Zimbabwe: Timeous Payment of Farmers Vital

Growing calls and support by President Mnangagwa to pay farmers who will sell maize to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) on time this marketing season upon delivering the grain is indeed progressive.

The move must be commended by all well-meaning Zimbabweans.

It was quite uplifting and reassuring for the majority of farmers when the President told people who gathered at Chief Njelele's homestead in Gokwe South recently that: "Farmers that offered agricultural support need to be rewarded for their crops timely."

Moves by GMB to pay farmers at the shortest possible time can help to preserve value for grain farmers whose proceeds could quickly depreciate from inflationary pressures.

Treasury is set to release $60 billion needed by the GMB to buy grain and will pay the $1,6 billion needed for storage and intake resources and infrastructure establishment and maintenance.

This year, farmers are expected to deliver at least 1,8 million tonnes of grain maize to GMB out an expected harvest of 2,7 million tonnes.

GMB has said it will pay farmers within seven days of delivery through electronic means into the farmers' bank accounts and through EcoCash.

Processing will be done at 87 depots dotted around the country.

In the past, GMB took a long time to pay farmers who supplied maize to the board. This affected farmers as they could not plan for their next farming season in time.

Due to the delay in payments, some farmers were forced to borrow against what they were owed by GMB to meet immediate pressing needs.

This meant that by the time they were getting their money from GMB, it was all spent through debt.

President Mnangagwa's commitment to have the GMB pay farmers on time demonstrates political will and determination to improve the livelihoods of farmers in the country.

This is indeed good news as it will motivate farmers to produce more.

We all know that agriculture is the mainstay of the country's economy. Motivating farmers is critical to ensure high productivity in the agricultural sector.

It is the key to opening more revenue streams for the country and also cutting down on the food import bill.

Paying farmers on time is critical for improving the lives of smallholder farmers.

It reduces both food and nutrition insecurity, as prompt payment motivates farmers to produce more and widen the scope of their agricultural activities.

Late payment of farmers disrupts the smooth functioning of markets and provision of input support schemes.

Low prices and late payments often force farmers to offload their produce to private buyers shunning GMB.

Side marketing is also another challenge that comes with late payments.

Late payments, if allowed to continue, have the potential to jeopardise the country's food security.

As a country, there is need to smoothen the payment processes to keep farmers on the land.

When farmers are paid timeously, they can be able to plan for the next season. They can buy inputs on time and also make other necessary investments to improve productivity.

Timely payments can help farmers to buy tractors and other farm equipment, solar water pumps and other accessories that help make their farming operations efficient.

Late payments can have a catastrophic impact on land and the environment. Some farmers abandon the land and engage in gold panning activities to eke out a living.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Agribusiness Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This is dangerous to their lives and it also results in deforestation and the siltation of rivers and dams.

Land degradation affects the quality of soil and very often can lead to low yields over time.

Farmers should use the money they receive wisely. They must remember that there is always the next farming season which requires investment in inputs and other farming necessities.

This entails that farmers need to put aside some money for farming activities the next season.

Smallholder farmers must take farming as a business. With prompt payment from the GMB, they need to plan, save and expand their cropping activities to improve their livelihoods.

They follow the dollar sign and when they get it on time, it is the barometer for their farming activities.

The political will to pay farmers is there and what is left is for farmers to take up the challenge to expand production and output.