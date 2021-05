The criminal trial involving 14 youths from Sanyang who were allegedly involved in a violent protest, has suffered another setback.

On Thursday, the high court judge, Justice Jaiteh was told that accused person number 7 - Yerro Jallow was not mentally stable and was not in court.

The Judge ordered for Jallow to be examined by a medical practitioner to establish whether he is fit to stand trial and take his plea or not.

The case was adjourned to the 3rd June 2021 at 1 pm for mention.