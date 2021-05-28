Gambia Registers 12 New Covid-19 Cases

27 May 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has on Thursday 27th May 2021 registered twelve new cases of coronavirus taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to five thousand, nine hundred and ninety.

89% tested for reasons of travelling and 11% were ill seeking healthcare due to suspicion of COVID-19. The median age of the cases is 41 years.

No new COVID-19-related death was registered, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and seventy-eight.

This is the 320th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said a total of five hundred and eighty-six new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab and the Medical Research Council.

Of these, he said twelve new samples tested positive, representing a 2.0% positivity test rate.

He said three COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 10 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive, but evaded institutional isolation.

Director Njai said three COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

