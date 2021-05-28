Egypt - Over 290 Terrorist Suspects to Stand Trial

28 May 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

They are accused of armed attacks in the Sinai in the past few years.

A group of 292 militants belonging to the Islamic State group have been referred to an Egyptian military court for trial. The MENA news agency on November 21, 2016, reported that the suspects belong to the so-called "Sinai State," a militant group loyal to the regional Islamic State, IS.

The suspects are accused of carrying out terrorist activities in the Sinai Peninsula in recent years and planning to assassinate President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, MENA said. Egypt has been facing a rising wave of terrorist operations and bomb attacks mostly in North Sinai Province since the military removed former Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July 2013 in response to mass protests against his one-year rule and the Moslem Brotherhood group.

On November 4, 2016, a military brigadier general was assassinated by three terrorists outside his home in North Sinai, while a judge survived a blast in Cairo during the day. Earlier in mid-October 2016 also in North Sinai, at least 20 soldiers were killed in a series of blasts and armed attacks. Security forces retaliated by killing about 100 militants and wounding 40 others.

While anti-government attacks over the past few years killed scores of police and military men, security raids have killed about 1,200 militants, with a similar number of suspects arrested in North Sinai. The measures are part of Egypt's drive against terrorism declared by then military chief and current President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.