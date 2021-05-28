Ethiopian Medical Center Vaccinates Employees

28 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Ethiopian Airlines Group has started vaccinating its employees against Covid-19 in its temporarily opened vaccination center. Ethiopian Medical Center is equipped with the latest facilities to give the service in its temporary vaccination center at Ethiopian Aviation Academy. Front line employees with direct contact with customers and partners will get priority. All employees will get the second dose of the vaccine four weeks after they take their first dose.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said, "I am happy to announce that we have imported COVID-19 vaccination for our group employees. Safety is always our top priority and vaccination of our employees will enhance the safety of our colleagues and customers onboard and on the ground.

Vaccination of employees will increase passengers' confidence to fly with us. We will continue to implement all mandated safety measures and the vaccination will supplement those preventive measures. This is a big milestone in our fight against the pandemic and we hope to welcome our passengers with fully vaccinated employees in flight and on ground."

Ethiopian has been implementing safety measures to protect its customers, staff and partners. It set up its own COVID-19 testing and isolation center for staff to prevent the spread of the virus and to ensure employees' wellbeing and safety.

Read the original article on This Day.

