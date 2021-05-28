Zimbabwe: Take Advantage of Relief Funds, Artistes Urged

Fungai Lupande — Artists here have been urged to take advantage of opportunities and relief funds availed by the Government to cushion themselves against hardships imposed by Covid-19.

In a speech read on her behalf at the launch of the Culture week, Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Senator Monica Mavhunga said the arts sector was hard hit by the pandemic.

About 135 artists benefited from the relief funds availed by the Government last year to cushion them from effects of Covid-19.

"I urge all artists in the province to take this move by the Government as a beginning of new things to come. This year's theme, 'Resilience in safeguarding creative and cultural diversity' is in recognition of the resilience of the arts industry in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Sen Mavhunga.

"The arts sector was hard hit by the pandemic. The industry was shut down completely and this resulted in loss of jobs and income for most artistes. However, they remained resolute and soldier on."

Sen Mavhunga said the province was home to many artists of repute, particularly musicians such as the late national hero Oliver Mtukudzi, Alick Macheso and Thomas Mapfumo.

Upcoming ones include Nomore Chaola, Nathan Mondoka, Guruve Marimba, William Juru and Almaxston.

"This is an indication that the province is very rich in talent and this talent ought to be nurtured and preserved," said Sen Mavhunga.

"In visual arts, the province is home to the world's best stone works found in Guruve at Tengenenge arts centre.

"The centre currently houses over 400 stone sculptors, one third being women and it has produced the renowned artists Fanizani Akuda and Musarurwa. Learmore Chidzonga from Goteka School in Chiweshe is the man of the moment and his work is currently being exhibited in Holland.

"The province produced dancehall artiste Freeman who hails from Shamva. Chaola's band won Chibuku Road to fame champion in 2015 and secured a contract to tour Germany each year. Guruve Marimba and Chinyakare Cultural dancers have done the province proud.

"In the schools category Chipindura Primary School has dominated the traditional dance competitions."