Zimbabwe: Drama Highlights Value of Funeral Assurance

Zimnat Life Assurance has partnered creative film-maker Ben Mahaka on the importance of investing in a funeral assurance plan for local artists by producing a drama titled "Jabu's Homecoming".

The drama features musician Hope Masike, Adonis Ncube, Charlene Mangweni and was written by Mahaka.

It only appears on WhatApp platforms via voice notes, screen shots and pictures from the characters. Fans were allowed to join the WhatsApp group, where the drama is playing, to hear the story.

The drama becomes more relevant, especially now with family wrangles and funeral processes which require a funeral plan.

The drama is enjoying a massive reception on the social media platform.

In the drama, Ncube plays the role of Jabu as a Zimbabwean living and working in South Africa, but captures the audience's attention when he suddenly dies without any funeral assurance plan.

His unexpected demise leaves his family in quandary. According to the synopsis, the death opens a can of worms as it suddenly dawns on everyone that his brother who was overseeing his supposed projects back home in Zimbabwe actually squandered the remittances on the pretext of running an enterprising business venture.

"Upon my death, people will discover that I actually had another wife in South Africa in addition to the one I was married to back in Zimbabwe," said Ncube.

"Despite the flamboyant lifestyle I had in South Africa, my family and acquaintances discover that my brother had squandered the money I intended to use to run a business. When it's time to repatriate me to Zimbabwe, squabbles start among the family and my friends because there will be no money at all.

"This is a clarion call for people in the diaspora to be on Zimnat's Homecoming Plan because they have all the solutions to people in a similar predicament like mine in the drama." Zimnat Life managing director Workmore Chimweta said his company thrived on churning out products with relevance in people's lives. He said the products and services should easily connect with clients or audiences. To illustrate this, Chimweta said "Jabu's Homecoming" was full of creativity.

"The convoluted nature of this story is exciting," he said.

"Jabu's homecoming is dramatic. People are immediately hooked to the story as they seek to know what will happen to Jabu who dies suddenly.

"We immediately tell our clients that Zimnat's product offer is making a difference in people's lives. Death happens to anyone and comes with a lot of challenges if not properly planned for. Those left behind by someone need continuity of life. We are saying Zimnat has solutions to such an unexpected reality -- death."

Zimnat group marketing executive Tatenda Marongwe said the company was willing to push the boundaries in its quest to give clients the value for money through churning out products that adequately address the clients' needs.