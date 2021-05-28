Malawi: Brown Mpinganjira Refutes Managing a Facebook Account

28 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Duncan Mlanjira

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson, Brown Mpinganjira has issued a public notice disowning himself from a Facebook account that has been created in his name.

In the notice Mpinganjira says: "It has come to my attention that some wicked person, whose own name cannot attract attention, is running a Facebook page in may name, creating the impression that it is me managing the page.

"This could not be farthest from the truth. This page is fake. This is fraud. It is forgery [and an] attempted theft of my identity and prostitution of my views."

He added that members of his family have already reported the issue to the relevant authorities including Facebook.

"I have never ran a Facebook page and do not have one now. I thank God that He was able to make me aware, even as Facebook was starting, that were I to open a page of my own, there would be crooks and fraudsters who would want to use a page and my name for their own purposes.

"Let this crook and fraudster responsible for this fabrication and forgery know that justice will catch up with them sooner or later," he said.

Mpinganjira is amongst many more high-profile people who have had Facebook pages created without their knowledge.

Last year, former State Vice-President and Member of Parliament, Everton Chimulirenji expressed the same dismay in which some members of the general public took to social media ridiculing and portraying him as if he is an illiterate.

This was being done through a Facebook account that was created by someone in Chimulirenji's name on which the creator was posting unsavoury comments in broken English as if it's the former legislator who was doing p that.

Chimulirenji was also forced to distance himself from the Facebook profile, saying the creator of the account was very immoral and what he was doing was pathetic.

"I really wonder why someone can stoop that low and ridicule me without being provoked," he had said. "I have served my country as well as my constituency to the best of my capability and I really feel so sad to be treated like dirt.

"Malawians must learn to be respectful and not use social media to attack innocent people under disguise. Let's stop this type of behaviour," he implored.

Chimulirenji has served as Ntcheu North East MP for 10 years (2009 to 2019) until he was chosen by former President Peter Mutharika to be his running mate for the 2019 tripartite elections.

However, he lost his seat but maintained his vice-presidency until it was annulled in February this year by the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

