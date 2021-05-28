Namibia: Battle for Semi Spots Intensifies

The battle for semifinal places will intensify this weekend when the Namibia Rugby Premier League enters its fifth week.

With this year's competition consisting of only one round, due to Covid, the competition has already passed the halfway mark and the battle for the top four playoff spots is being keenly contested.

FNB Unam have been the form side to date, winning all their matches to lead the log on 20 points, while FNB Wanderers (16), FNB Grootfontein (13) and FNB Western Suburbs (12) are also well-placed in the title race.

They have opened a significant gap on the rest of the field, with FNB Rehoboth fifth on nine points, followed by FNB Kudus (6), Trustco United (5) and FNB Reho Falcon (2).

The bottom clubs, however, are all still in with a chance of making the semis and will fancy their chances in some enticing encounters tomorrow.

Kudus probably face the toughest prospect, as they play host to the unbeaten Unam at the Jan Wilkens Stadium in Walvis Bay.

Unam have collected some convincing wins on the road against Reho Falcon and Grootfontein, but Kudus will draw hope from Rehoboth's impassioned performance against Unam last weekend. Although Unam comfortably won the match 38-20 in the end, Rehoboth were competitive throughout and displayed fine fitness and conditioning levels to hold Unam scoreless for the last half hour.

Kudus have only one one match, when they beat Reho Falcon 27-21 at home last weekend, while losing to Wanderers, Suburbs and Rehoboth, and will have their work cut out to contain the rampant Unam tomorrow.

Wanderers, meanwhile, take to the road and will hope that their second visit to Rehoboth will be better than the first, when they lost 18-12 to Rehoboth.

Last weekend, however, they got an important 29-26 away win against Grootfontein, and will be in confident mood against the basement dwellers, Reho Falcon, who are yet to win a match.

They have come close though, losing 22-21 away to defending champions United a month ago, and strengthened by the impressive SWD loose forward Freginald Africa, they will be a tough nut to crack on their home turf.

But it's the other Rehoboth team, Rehoboth Rugby Club, that has been in the headlines recently after their inspired performance against Unam last weekend.

Rehoboth showed great character to twice come from behind and regain the lead in the first half, but a lack of concentration saw them conceding two late tries as Unam took a 26-15 half time lead.

Two more tries, the second when an unmarked Chad Plato ran the length of the field to score, put Unam 38-15 ahead, but Rehoboth reduced the deficit with a Henrique Olivier try and finished stronger as they bashed away at Unam's defence in the final stages.

Despite losing that match, Rehoboth coach Johan Wohler said he was proud of the character they displayed.

"We came here prepared and I think we battled them at the end and in the last 30 minutes they didn't even score a point against us, so if we just did that from the beginning I think the score would have been quite different.

"The boys showed character and that's what I like. That's why I'm into sport, because you mustn't lie down, you must get up and face them and you must play them. So they showed character and that's what I like and from here I think we just can build, we have three games left and they are must win games for us if we want to make the semis.

Wohler added that a lack of concentration led to some of Unam's tries.

"I think there was some poor decision making and a lack of concentration, but we have a motto, called the 'Three C's' - communication, commitment and concentration. So I think it was a lack of concentration at times and Unam capitalised on that, but we'll go back to the drawing board and come back stronger."

Rehoboth travel to Windhoek to take on the defending champions United, who have had a poor start to the league and will have to start winning if they want to reach the semis.

They lost 19-9 to Unam in their opening match, then just managed to hold off Reho Falcon 22-21, before losing 41-31 at home to Grootfontein.

In tomorrow's final match, third-placed Grootfontein host fourth-placed Western Suburbs, and with only a point separating them on the log, a close contest can be expected.