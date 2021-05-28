South Africa: Western Cape Sets the Record Straight On Walk-Ins, 'Queue Jumpers' and Its Roadmap for 2021

analysis

The Western Cape is planning to activate more than 200 public sector vaccination sites in the coming weeks to make sure all residents have a site on their doorstep, that more appointments are made available and that vaccinations increase before the looming third wave.

There are presently 53 active vaccination sites in the province. The full list can be found here. By 26 May, there were 297,343 people over 60 registered to receive the vaccine and 30,000 doses of the double-shot Pfizer vaccine had been administered.

The Western Cape has launched a vaccine dashboard in addition to its Covid-19 dashboard.

These vaccination sites will all become active in the next four to five weeks. (Source: Western Cape Department of Health)

Presently, seven Clicks sites are online. Mediclinic will add four on 28 May; Dis-Chem will add two on 1 June and Discovery will add two on a date to be confirmed.

The province's department of health will provide weekly updates of which sites will become active in that week. This will include sites at private health facilities and workplaces, according to the head of the province's department of health, Dr Keith Cloete.

Cloete was speaking during Premier Alan Winde's weekly...