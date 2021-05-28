South Africa: Govt Moves Ahead With Grand Ambitions to Secure Banking Licence for Postbank

analysis

Within the next few months, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies will approach the SA Reserve Bank on behalf of Postbank for a full banking licence. A full licence would pave the way for Postbank's entry into SA's highly competitive banking industry.

The SA Post Office and the government have ambitions to launch a fully fledged bank that will offer financial services such as loans to the poor and unbanked population - individuals and small business owners who are not catered for by established commercial banks.

It's a big plan that has been in the works since 2015. But the plan has been hobbled by the financial and operational crisis at the Post Office, the state-owned entity that has recorded a 14-year money-losing streak and is financially insolvent.

For more than five years, the government has been working to hive off Postbank from the Post Office's operations - a crucial step for a fully fledged bank to be launched. A separation, which is still ongoing, would help set up an independent bank that is not haunted by the Post Office's troubles.

The Postbank is a subsidiary of the Post Office and has, since 1974, offered limited banking services such...