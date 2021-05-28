South Africa: Digital Vibes - the Real Tragedy Is They Chowed the Money That Could Have Been Used to Save Lives

analysis

At least 56,000 people - that we know of - have died since Covid-19 hit South Africa in early 2020. We can only imagine how many of those lives could have been saved if they had had access to credible public health information from government.

Chris Vick is chairperson of Covid Comms.

Covid-19 has presented South Africa with its biggest public health crisis since HIV/Aids. It has also presented government communicators with the biggest public communications challenge of their generation, particularly when it comes to providing information that can prevent transmission - and death.

It's no secret that government has at times struggled to provide accurate and credible information which empowers people to protect themselves from the virus. In the early stages of lockdown, in particular, it was difficult for people to get access to information that could prevent transmission and, in so doing, save lives.

That information gap was the main trigger for the formation of Covid Comms, a network of volunteer communications professionals who stepped up in March 2020 to take government's heavily scientific messaging, communicated primarily in English, and make it available to the public in plain language, in vernacular, in formats that were easy to distribute...