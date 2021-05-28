South Africa: Mzala Nxumalo - the Spectre That Haunts Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Won't Go Away

opinion

Written in 1988, the late Mzala Nxumalo's book, 'Gatsha Buthelezi: Chief with a Double Agenda', continues to haunt the Inkatha Freedom Party's founder and former leader. As recently as 5 May 2021, Buthelezi called the book a 'bible of propaganda'. But it is in fact a carefully researched, cogent analysis of the times, and of the man.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has cunningly appropriated a solemn occasion facing the Zulu kingdom to reassert his preferred version of history. Clearly seeking sympathy to portray a legacy of a peacemaker on the right side of history, he uses Mzala Nxumalo as a "propagandist" who sought to denigrate his good name.

The media has provided him with unfettered and unsuspecting access. Among many interviews, he told SABC's Simphiwe Makhanya that his Zulu royal detractors were basing their allegations on Mzala's book, Gatsha Buthelezi: Chief with a Double Agenda. He repeated this allegation on Aldrin Sampear's SAFM show.

He was also quoted in an article on IOL by Sihle Mavuso saying, "I know that people like Princess Thembi and others... were trained by the ANC's external mission using the writings of one of their stalwarts called Nobleman Nxumalo who also called himself Mzala who wrote...