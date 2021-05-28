South Africa: Mzala Nxumalo - the Spectre That Haunts Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Won't Go Away

27 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mandla J Radebe

Written in 1988, the late Mzala Nxumalo's book, 'Gatsha Buthelezi: Chief with a Double Agenda', continues to haunt the Inkatha Freedom Party's founder and former leader. As recently as 5 May 2021, Buthelezi called the book a 'bible of propaganda'. But it is in fact a carefully researched, cogent analysis of the times, and of the man.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has cunningly appropriated a solemn occasion facing the Zulu kingdom to reassert his preferred version of history. Clearly seeking sympathy to portray a legacy of a peacemaker on the right side of history, he uses Mzala Nxumalo as a "propagandist" who sought to denigrate his good name.

The media has provided him with unfettered and unsuspecting access. Among many interviews, he told SABC's Simphiwe Makhanya that his Zulu royal detractors were basing their allegations on Mzala's book, Gatsha Buthelezi: Chief with a Double Agenda. He repeated this allegation on Aldrin Sampear's SAFM show.

He was also quoted in an article on IOL by Sihle Mavuso saying, "I know that people like Princess Thembi and others... were trained by the ANC's external mission using the writings of one of their stalwarts called Nobleman Nxumalo who also called himself Mzala who wrote...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.