South Africa: SA Detects 4,424 New Covid-19 Infections

28 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 4 424 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 1 649 977 since the outbreak.

According to the statistics released by Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, 93 people died from complications related to Coronavirus, which pushes the death toll to 56 170.

Of the additional fatalities, 42 were recorded in Gauteng, 17 from Free State, 15 each in Limpopo and the Western Cape, three in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Eastern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Mkhize.

To date, 1 548 092 patients have recovered from COVID-19, which translates to a recovery rate of 93.8%, while the active cases now stand at 45 715.

The information is based on the 11 495 627 tests performed, 43 442 tests of which were since the last report.

Mkhize said the total number of those who been vaccinated has increased to 828 204, with 348 436 having received the Pfizer vaccine under the second phase of the country's vaccination rollout programme.

Globally, the World Health Organisation said there are 168 040 871 confirmed cases, 3 494 758 deaths and 1 545 967 545 administered vaccine doses.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.