South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,649,977 Cases of Covid-19

27 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa on 26 May 2021 is 1 649 977, with 4 424 new cases reported over the past 24 hours.

Deaths and Recoveries

In the last 24 hours, 93 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 17, Gauteng 42, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3, Limpopo 15, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and West- ern Cape 15 which brings the total to 56 170 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 548 092 representing a recovery rate of 93, 8%.

Vaccination Rollout:

The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 479 768. These vaccinations were with the one- dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations. As we indicated, the teams undertook data verification processes over the weekend in preparation for the finalization of a public facing live dashboard. The number reflected today is a result of this process, which removed duplications and vaccinations assigned incorrectly to Sisonke.

The total vaccinated in Phase Two as at midnight today is 348 436. These vaccinations were with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

Total individuals vaccinated; Sisonke and Pfizer first dose is 828 204.

Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved.

