Zimbabwe: Zifa Come Out With Guns Blazing

ZIFA came out with guns blazing yesterday as they tried to defend their failure to utilise the upcoming window for FIFA international friendlies.

The Warriors will be inactive early next month, when two of their main 2022 World Cup rivals -- Ghana and South Africa -- will be busy preparing their sides.

Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic, continues to enjoy his extended holiday in his home country, Croatia.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association advises all football stakeholders that the Warriors will have adequate preparations for World Cup qualifiers, in September, and Africa Cup of Nations finals early next year," a statement, released by association spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, read.

"It is important to remind the media that the earlier decision, not to play friendly matches, was on the basis that they were close to World Cup qualifiers, which were slated for June 2021.

"The abrupt postponement of matches was too short a notice for us to organise matches, in line with standard operating procedures, during the pandemic.

"We do not have adequate time, at this stage, to agree with other member associations for a friendly match, and to get necessary approvals, even if we wanted to play.

"The Sport and Recreation Commission requires a 30-day notice for us to be allowed to organise an international match while FIFA requires a 21-day notice, for us to get authorisation, to organise an international friendly."

However, the ZIFA counterparts in Ghana and South Africa also had the same time frame, to come up with the matches.

Zambia have even lined up three international friendly matches for Chipolopolo against Senegal, Rwanda, and Sudan.

Even lightweights like Lesotho, Mozambique and Eswatini will be playing friendly matches next month.

A statement from French Ligue 1 side, Olympique Lyon, showed that Tino Kadewere, will be the only African player from their side, who will not be involved in any form of action, during this FIFA window.

Even though he is injured, the reality is that he would not have featured, in any match, had he been fit, for action.

The club gave blessings to his teammates Maxwel Cornet, Sanaly Diomane, Karl Toko Ekambi and Malcom Barcola, as they left for international duty, following the conclusion of the French Ligue 1.

"Ahead of the coming period of international fixtures, several coaches of the African national teams have announced their lists of players for this next set of matches.

"Lyonnais Maxwel Cornet and Sinaly Diomande are among the 24 Ivorians selected.

"Les Elephants will face Burkina Faso on June 5 and Ghana on June 12, in friendly matches. Another player will play in friendly matches as well -- Karl Toko Ekambi.

"The Cameroonian will face Nigeria, with the Indomitable Lions, on June 4. The Togolese international, Malcolm Barcola will join his team in friendly matches against Niger on June 2, Guinea on June 5 and Gambia on June 8."

ZIFA are banking on the COSAFA tournament, set for July.

The association claimed, earlier this month, Loga felt the limited recovery time, before the start of the qualifiers, set for next month, would expose his players to injuries, should they play in friendlies.

The ZIFA spokesperson also indicated the association had no money to arrange the international friendlies.

"The astronomical amounts involved, in organising matches during a pandemic, against the background of funding of national teams (or lack thereof) also forces us to carefully select matches that benefit the team, while the association remains sustainable," read the statement.

"The economic environment is the driving force, for all business operations, including media houses, and we find it mind boggling why ZIFA is always expected to be awash with money, in an environment, where most organisations are struggling.

"The Warriors are not the only team playing international matches this year.

"We also have to devote resources towards Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers and the COSAFA Women's Championship.

"The long-term sustainability of our operations is based on decisions made in the present and is key, in the way that preparatory matches for national teams, are selected.

"Our preparations for competitions are never guided by what other teams in the region, or on the continent, are doing because the economic environments in different countries are unique.

"The world over, national teams' costs are borne by governments, which is not the case in Zimbabwe because of the harsh economic environment.

"It is imperative to emphasise that Warriors are going to their third successive AFCON finals, which is testimony that we have the potential to even do better, with more resources."