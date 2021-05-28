South Africa: Sasol League Provincial Visits Move to KZN

28 May 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

The inaugural and very successful provincial visit took place in Bloemfontein, Free State last weekend (22-23 May). Banyana Banyana Head Coach, Desiree Ellis, will conduct a face-to-face workshop for local Sasol League coaches at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Saturday, 29 May 2021.

Due to strict SAFA Covid-19 restrictions, the gathering is limited to a small number of participants, and only the invited members will be allowed at the venue.

The good news is that the event will be live streamed on Sasol League and SAFA Facebook pages so that those who are not able to attend can follow from the comfort of wherever they will be.

"I am calling on all coaches - those invited and not invited - to take this opportunity and come and follow the dialogue that will be taking place. I call it a dialogue because I will also be learning something from them, which will eventually help women's football - it is not that I will be bombarding them with information and not get anything out of them. These sessions help with understanding some of the challenges that these coaches come up with, as well as advancing the women's football mandate going forward," said Ellis.

She will also get an opportunity to watch two Sasol League matches on Sunday, 30 May at the Princess Magogo Stadium when Westville United take on Lindelani Ladies in the first clash of the day at 10h00, followed by the top of the table fixture between Sunflower WFC and White City Ladies, who are first and second on the league log.

"As Sasol, we felt there is a real need for this face-to-face engagementwith the Head Coach of the national women's team so that there can be synergy among all the coaches.

At the end of the day, the Sasol League is the conveyor for the national team and that is why it is important that they should be singing from the hymn sheets," said Dean Somerset - Manager: Group Brand & Sponsorships at Sasol. In Bloemfontein, Ellis was in the stands as CUT Ladies defeated Grassland 4-0 while log leaders Kovsies Ladies brushed aside Ace Milan 4-1 to strengthen their grip at the top of the table.

