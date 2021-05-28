Malawi: Gaming Board Destroys Property Worth K6.5 Million in Mzuzu

28 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Malawi Gaming Board has burnt gambling machines worth K6.5 million which it confiscated from two Malawians in Mzuzu who were operating illegally on behalf of a Tanzanian national.

Legal Advisor for the board, Ofwa Alide, said of late casinos and gambling places have mushroomed in the country but some are operating illegally. She added that there is need for massive civic education on the importance of following the law when establishing such places after obtaining a valid licence.

"This is happening because it appears many people are not aware of what the law says regarding the establishment of such places. We will continue to enhance civic education to the masses on the same," said Alide.

Superintendent Solomon Mchawi from the Malawi Police Headquarters in Lilongwe said he was happy with the relationship between the Malawi Gaming Board and the Malawi Police Service in dealing with issues to do with gambling in the country. He added that the two Malawians who were operating the machines still have a case to answer although the machines have been destroyed.

"According to the Gaming Act, those that brought the machines into Malawi have a case to answer and bar owners in which the machines were being operated have a case to answer as well," explained Mchawi.

