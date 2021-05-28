Zimbabwe: Women Empowerment in Agriculture to Drive Economy

28 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

It is critical to unleash the capacity of women to enable them to effectively participate in the modernization of the agricultural sector as this is imperative for enhanced resilience, improved food security and poverty reduction, a new women networking group has said.

This was revealed during the launch of African Women in Animal Resource Farming and Agribusiness (AWARFA) Network Zimbabwe.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos is officiating the event and he is flanked by the national Veterinary Services Chief director Dr Josphat Nyika.

Speaking during the launch this morning at a local hotel in Harare, AWARFA national chairperson Miss Jacqueline Gowe said women have for long been facing challenges in the agricultural sector despite forming the back bone of livestock value chains in the country.

"Our biggest challenge is land to do the various farming projects we may intend to do be it individually or as a group. Therefore we appeal to Government to support us," she said.

AWARFA a registered trust organisation since inception in 2018 has been mobilizing local women to build their capacities enabling them to better participate in farming mostly the livestock sector.

