Botswana: Only Physical Activity Can Confirm Oil

27 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kabo Keaketswe

Shakawe — Geological data gathered by Reconnaissance Energy Botswana (Recon Botswana) indicate there could be oil in the Okavango area, Minister Lefoko Moagi told a consultative meeting in Shakawe recently.

Mr Moagi, who is Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, said the existence of oil could only be confirmed through introduction of physical activities.

Attended by the leadership of some Okavango villages, the meeting heard that the company was at preliminary stages of exploration focusing on acquiring and processing information, analysis and interpretation of geological data.

In addition, he said commissioning of an Environmental Impact Assessment and getting the necessary approvals was a pre-requisite to carrying out any drilling activities.

Minister assured Okavango people that the license area did not cover the Okavango Delta and Tsodilo Hills heritage sites core and buffer zones.

Recon Botswana's mother company, Recon Africa director of communications and stakeholder relations Ms Mwanyengwa Shapwanale said apart from interpretation of geological data, nothing physical had been done.

She explained that exploration was a long process involving various stages until the final product was delivered.

Ms Shapwanale expressed gratitude for being part of the consultative meeting noting that consultation with the people of Okavango before introduction of physical activities was obligatory.

Welcoming the undertaking of mining activities, Okavango MP, Mr Kenny Kapinga advised exercising extreme caution during the process to avoid tempering with the ecosystem.

He said should a project of that magnitude materialise, there would be more economic developments in the region.

"We eagerly want economic developments in our area. Hopefully with such projects in the area, villages such as Gani and Chukumuchu will be electrified. We are also as people of Okavango hopeful for better roads and employment opportunities that will come with this project," he said.

Various other speakers also welcomed exploration initiative arguing that since the geological data showed promising results, mining activities should not take long to commence.

Recon Botswana was issued a four-year license under the Petroleum Act last June to undertake oil exploration in the North West District.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

