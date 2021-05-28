Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz the Only East African Artist Nominated for BET Awards

Diamond Platinumz/Instagram
Diamond Platinumz
28 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz will try his luck at winning the BET award this year after he was nominated for the BET Awards 2021 in the Best International Act category.

He is the only artiste from the East and Central African region with a shot at the coveted awards which is set to be held on June 27.

Diamond Platnumz will tussle it out with fellow African artistes such as Burna Boy and Wizikid both from Nigeria, Aya Nakamura (France), Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK) Young T and Bugsey (UK) and Youssoupha (France).

The nominees for Best International Act are:@AyaNakamuraa (France)@BurnaBoy (Nigeria)@DiamondPlatnumz (Tanzania)@Emicida (Brazil)@Headieone (UK)@WizKidayo (Nigeria)@YoungTandBugsey (UK)@Youssouphamusik (France)

Watch the 2021 #BETAwards Sunday June 27 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/y9S2UXAAmi

- #BETAwards (@BETAwards) May 27, 2021

This is the third time that Diamond Platnumz is nominated for the awards after giving it a shot in 2014 and 2016 in the category of Best International Acts Africa.

In 2017, Rayvanny became the first artist from Tanzania to win a BET Award, after being crowned "The BET Viewer's Choice Best New International Act".

This made him the second artiste to win a BET Award from East Africa, after Eddy Kenzo from Uganda who won the International Viewers Award in 2015.

On the 2021 list rapper Megan Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are on top with seven nominations each. Cardi B and Drake had the second-most nominations with five each.

The awards honor Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports in 21 categories, celebrating black music's present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.

Following last year's groundbreaking virtual awards show, returns this year with a live show audience. The BET Awards 2021 will air live On Sunday June 27 on BET, where vaccinated individuals will register for consideration to be part of the audience.

Voting for the BET Awards 2021 Viewer's Choice Award begins on June 7.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

