Liberia: Judge Willie Appointed Commercial Court Al Hoc Judge

As Judge Mappy Undergoes Probe

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia has appointed Criminal Court "C" Judge Roosevelt Willie as Al Hoc Judge of the commercial Court to act in the position of Judge Eva Morgan Mappy.

Chief Justice Francis Korkpor preferment of Judge Willie as Al Hoc Judge of that court comes in a wake of the Commercial Court Chief Judge Mappy ongoing trail by the Friends of the Supreme Court of Liberia over her involvement in an alleged corruption and integrity matter.

Judge Mappy is the only female among the two male judges of the Commercial Court deciding the fate of party litigants appearing before the court.

She has been accused of withdrawing a huge sum of money from a company's account, something Mappy is currently struggling to clear name from.

With the appointment, the criminal court "A" Judge will now be seated on the bench alone with the two other judges to hear and determine cases before that court as required by law.

The practice in the Liberian jurisdiction is that when one of the Justices rescued from a matter over integrity or conflict of interest, an Al Hoc Judge is appointment especially where there is a tie in a decision of the other judges or justices.

Similar decision was taken in the impeachment trial of former Associate Justice Kabinet Ja'neh at the level of the Supreme Court where two of the four justices had a dissenting opinion on the impeachment of their colleagues.

This led to the appointment of now Associate Justice Kaba as Al Hoc Judge to break the chain of either siding with the male Justices decision or the female Justices opinion to resist the impeachment of their colleague at that time.