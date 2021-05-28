Liberia: Judge Willie Appointed Commercial Court Al Hoc Judge

28 May 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

As Judge Mappy Undergoes Probe

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia has appointed Criminal Court "C" Judge Roosevelt Willie as Al Hoc Judge of the commercial Court to act in the position of Judge Eva Morgan Mappy.

Chief Justice Francis Korkpor preferment of Judge Willie as Al Hoc Judge of that court comes in a wake of the Commercial Court Chief Judge Mappy ongoing trail by the Friends of the Supreme Court of Liberia over her involvement in an alleged corruption and integrity matter.

Judge Mappy is the only female among the two male judges of the Commercial Court deciding the fate of party litigants appearing before the court.

She has been accused of withdrawing a huge sum of money from a company's account, something Mappy is currently struggling to clear name from.

With the appointment, the criminal court "A" Judge will now be seated on the bench alone with the two other judges to hear and determine cases before that court as required by law.

The practice in the Liberian jurisdiction is that when one of the Justices rescued from a matter over integrity or conflict of interest, an Al Hoc Judge is appointment especially where there is a tie in a decision of the other judges or justices.

Similar decision was taken in the impeachment trial of former Associate Justice Kabinet Ja'neh at the level of the Supreme Court where two of the four justices had a dissenting opinion on the impeachment of their colleagues.

This led to the appointment of now Associate Justice Kaba as Al Hoc Judge to break the chain of either siding with the male Justices decision or the female Justices opinion to resist the impeachment of their colleague at that time.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
President Jonathan Appoints New Security Chiefs
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.